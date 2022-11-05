Uorfi Javed Joins Splitsvilla X4, Netizen Declares ‘Season Is Already A Blockbuster’

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed aka Urfi is known for her bizarre fashion choices. She has gained fame in a small period of time because of creative outfits. The best part about Javed is she does not bother about what people say about her. Instead she continues doing what she feels is right. Now, this badass attitude of Uorfi has landed her MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. Yes, you heard that right. Uorfi is soon going to appear in 14th season of Splitsvilla.

Talking about her participation in the show, Uorfi said, “I’ve been following MTV Splitsvilla for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I’m a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this.”

As soon as the first promo of MTV Splitsvilla X4 went on air and netizens spotted Uorfi in it, they started reacting to it. A shocked user asked, “What is Urfi doing there.” Another user penned, “Kashish, Hamid, Soundous n Urfi woahhhh……hope this will be the best season ever…. can’t wait.” A third netizen declared, “Urfiiiiiiiii means this season is already a blockbuster.” “I don’t believe ki Urfi aayi hai,” read another comment.

Talking about Uorf’i Javed’s love life, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress was previously dating the TV actor Paras Kalnawat. Though the two broke up on a bitter note, they have now become cordial with each other. Professionally, Uorfi has been part of several TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

For the unversed, MTVSplitsvilla X4 is going to be hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. Bijlani has replaced Rannvijay Sangha this time. It will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.