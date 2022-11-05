Debina Bonnerjee’s Bold Maternity Photoshoot In Tube Top Invite Criticism, “It Isn’t Our Culture”

Famous television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary stunned everyone with the news of their second pregnancy just four months after bringing home their first child, Lianna. Since the time the mommy-to-be announced that she is expecting a baby again, she is keeping her fans and followers well updated with her pregnancy progression.

A few days ago, she had a glimpse from her bold maternity photoshoot where she is seen showing off and cradling her baby bump. In the monochrome picture that caused a stir on the internet, Bonnerjee could be seen wearing a tube top and thigh-high stockings. She completed her look by putting on a white oversized shirt and high heels. Now, the Ramayan actress has shared a BTS reel from the same photo session. She captioned the post as, “Capturing the miracles”.

While some hail it, others disapproved of Debina’s bump show. As soon as she put out this clip, they started slamming her for destroying Indian values and following the West blindly. “It isn’t our culture”, read a comment. Another user wrote, “Log apne Indian culture ko bhulta jaa rha western culture humara copy krte or ye log ko dekh lo hadd h inhe body dikhana hi h kuch b ho”. A third one commented, “Inn madam ney Sita jee ka roll kiya tha, Sharm nahi aai thoda to unka khyal dimag m rakha hota”.

Before Debina Bonnerjee, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who is also going to welcome her first baby soon did a similar kind of bold maternity photoshoot. While sharing her snaps, she talked about ‘loving the body one lives in’. But even she got trolled by a certain section of users on the internet.