‘Film Industry Is Too Obsessed With Box-Office Numbers’: Abhishek Bachchan On Why He Prefers OTT Over Cinema

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is away from the industry for quite some time but he has not give up on acting. The talented performer is keeping the audiences hooked with his digital offerings. His upcoming web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, which is a crime thriller, will see him portraying the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal. In a recent interaction, Jr. Bachchan talked about his experience of working on the show and shared his views on the ongoing Cinema v/s Over-The-Top (OTT) debate.

Speaking on how he felt working in his soon-to-be-released series, the 46-year-old stated, “It’s a very difficult genre to execute because thriller is a rarity. For me, it was the character that drew me to the project. I loved Mayank’s writing…That is integral to a good thriller. It wasn’t superficial at all. If you are not emotionally invested, it goes to waste. Mayank has done a great job.”

Furthermore, Abhishek, who is having most of his releases on OTT shed light on how streaming platforms are focusing more on delivering content which is putting India on the world map while film industry is still obsessed with box-office collections. “When OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language – be in Indian or foreign,” said Abhishek.

“There is a huge appetite for Indian storytelling telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium… Fortunately, digital platforms do not put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content,” added the Guru actor.

For the unversed, Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 also stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher. It is helmed by Mayank Sharma and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.