Urvashi Rautela Chops Off Her Hair In Support To Anti-Hijab Protests In Iran

Former Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to stay in headlines. Previously, the gorgeous actress was creating buzz for her cold war with ex-Rishabh Pant and now, she is again grabbing eyeballs. Rautela’s recent post, dedicated to women of Iran, is getting a lot of attention.

Actually, Urvashi has chopped off a part of her hair to show support to the Iranian women who are protesting against hijab as well as other women, including Uttarakhand’s murder victim Ankita Bhandari.

Alongside pictures, she described how her move of letting go of tresses is in solidarity with women. “CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF ! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A Global Symbol For Women’s Revolution.”

“Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair it in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live. Once women come together and consider one women’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour,” she added.

Let us tell you that before Urvashi Rautela, Sacred Games’ actress Elnaaz Nourozi stripped on camera to support the women of Iran. Before Nourozi, Mandana Karimi, who is from Iran, also staged solo anti-hijab protest on the streets of Mumbai.