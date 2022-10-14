Varun Dhawan Feeds Natasha Dalal Sweets To Break Her Karwa Chauth Fast- Checkout!

On Karwa Chauth, Varun Dhawan broke his wife Natasha Dalal’s fast by feeding her sweets. Varun shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram on Thursday. Varun dressed in an orange suit, while Natasha Dalal chose pink ethnic attire for the occasion. Varun and Natasha stood next to one another and grinned at the camera in the first image. In the following picture, Natasha beamed as Varun gave her sweets as they held hands. Varun captioned it, ” Happy #karvachauth ♾❤️” Karisma Kapoor and Zaheer Iqbal replied to the post with red heart emojis, a hug, and sparkles.

At the Kapoors’ Mumbai residence, Natasha and Varun joined Anil and Sunita Kapoor in celebrating the event. Sunita sent a note on Instagram and shared images that also highlighted Natasha. ” I’ve always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition.



Karwa Chauth isn’t just a day of fasting for your husband’s long life, it’s also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations! 🙏”

On January 24, 2021, Varun and Natasha, his longtime girlfriend, got married. The coronavirus outbreak made the wedding a small, intimate gathering with few guests.

Fans will catch Varun and Kriti Sanon in the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy Bhediya. The movie, released on November 25, also features Abhishek Banerjee. The majority of the movie was filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. On October 19, the official trailer is slated to release. The previously released teaser included the mysterious Arunachal Pradesh hills, but it did not display any of the main protagonists’ looks or faces. The brief video also depicts a hunt in progress as the wolf pursues a man through the woodland.

In addition to Bhediya, Varun will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming social drama Bawaal. Varun last starred in the movie office success JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie, which stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil in key parts, came out in June.