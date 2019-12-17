Video Inside; Taimur Ali Khan Breaks Into Tears As He Says, ‘She is Not Coming’, Babysitter Tries To Console

Share

The one thing that is common between you and us is that all of us get happy if we see the cutest munchkin of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan. His daily activities cheer us up. 2-year –old Tim is popular among everyone. Multiple celebrities from the tinsel town have, time and again, expressed their desire and baby-crush over him.

Recently, the Padauti star, Taimur was spotted leaving a party with his nanny. He looked adorable as he was crying like a baby. Looking at the video, it seemed like, he was waiting for someone. Sobbing Tim said, “She is not coming,” and started crying. Soon after, Taimur’s nanny consoled him by saying, “She is coming, coming.” The little boy is growing up fast and always impresses us. Have a look: View this post on Instagram

#taimuralikhan snapped tonight at #chritsmas party #virabhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 15, 2019 at 5:30am PST

Even though Taimur is a two-year-old kid, Taimur is a star already. The little kiddo has outlived his superstar parents’ stardom. There are several fan pages on social media that are especially dedicated to Little Taimur.

On December 20, 2019, Taimur Ali Khan will turn three-years-old and we are excited to see some of the glimpses from the celebration. Wondering how this adorable Pataudi Prince will celebrate turning 3? His amazing actress, mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed the plans of celebrating her little munchkin 3rd birthday.

As recently reported by The Times of India, the actress had revealed her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday plans. The doting mother also mentioned that her little munchkin has also placed an adorable demand for his birthday from his mommy. She shared, “for his birthday bash, we are going to celebrate in Mumbai. As I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is also in Mumbai. We will be spending time with close family members. We will have a small get together with a few of his friends.

She further told about the gift that Taimur has demand she stated, “He has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor ha-ha-ha. He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’ he is like ‘Two!’”

Here’s wishing truckloads of happiness to the whole Pataudi family!