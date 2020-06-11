Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented and hardworking stars in the Bollywood film industry, but he has still had his fair share of ups and down in terms of his film selection. Films like ‘Tamasha’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, and ‘Roy’ failed to top the blockbuster list.

Kapil Sharma with his parody appear and humorous persknality has made a fan base and a faithful one. In any case, did you know, bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor once mentioned that he might want to play a character like Kapil and even valued him for what he does.

It was when Ranbir Kapoor graced Kapil Sharma’s satire show to promote one of his movies. The actor was inquired as to whether he ever wishes to play a female character. Ranbir was speedy enough to state that he can’t play Gutthi (Sunil Grover).

Ranbir Kapoor stated, “I don’t figure I will ever have the option to play a female character like Gutthi. I have seen a capable character act before me today. I was really somewhat befuddled whether he is male or female for a brief instant,” Ranbir said. Ranbir Kapoor further added that he wishes to do a satire role like Kapil Sharma. He included, “I think I need to play a character like him (Kapil Sharma) The things that he does.. you know being a high quality humorist is troublesome and I mean this sincerely.”

Isn’t so astounding? All things considered, Kapil Sharma was in the features as of late for his great words about Sunil Grover. The humorist opened up that he is again open to working with Sunil, alluding to their quarrel.

