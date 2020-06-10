Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are an unbreakable couple and with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan by their side, they need no one else to complete their happy family. However, during an interview when her movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was being released, Aishwarya Rai Revealed that her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan mistook Ranbir Kapoor to be her daddy Abhishek Bachchan.

In an interview with the leading portal, Aishwarya said, “We were shooting and when I FaceTimed Aaradhya, she gave Ranbir that smile. She knows him well. One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and he had the stubble. Thinking he’s AB, she hugged him and he was like ‘Awww’. Hiroo aunty (Johar) said, ‘Ranbir you’re a charmer’. But I understood what had happened. I asked her you thought he was Papa and she said ‘Yaaa’. Since that day she’s become a bit shy around him. Abhishek also teased Ranbir, ‘Hmmm… this one is crushing’. I told Ranbir this is so funny.”

In one of Ranbir’s earlier interviews, he had revealed how he never though Aishwarya will say yes to doing a movie with him and when she did, it was a dream-come-true for him. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. It also had Shah Rukh Khan playing a special cameo in the movie.

