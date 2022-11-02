When Arjun Bijlani Revealed Aborting His First Child Due To Financial Reasons, “Had Only Rs 50000 In Account”

TV actor cum host, Arjun Bijlani is counted among the well-known artists on the small screen. His popularity has increased many folds in the last few years. In fact, at present, he is one of the most bankable actors in the world of TV. But it was not always like this for this hard-working soul. Bijlani has reached great heights through his dedication. Many people are unaware that in the past, he has faced a massive financial crunch. That phase in his life was so difficult that he had to abort his first unborn child.

During his appearance on Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, Arjun and his wife Neha Swami opened up on how they decided to abort their first child because Arjun had no work for 1.5 years and he was left with Rs 40,000-50,000 in his account.

“Humari shaadi jab hui, 1 saal hi hua tha jab humein pata chala ki she’s pregnant. Wo 1-1.5 saal hai na main kaam nahi kar raha tha us time par. To obviously bachche ki ek bahut badi responsibility hoti hai, to hum us cheez ko aage nahi le jate (When we got married, within a year we got to know that she is pregnant. In that one-one and a half years, I have not got any work. A child is a big responsibility and we didn’t want to take it further),” Arjun stated.

“Fir ye maani-royi, merko bhi ajeeb ho raha tha but finally maine soch liya tha kyunki mere account mein us time Rs 40,000-50,000 bache the, main kya hi bachcha karta yaar. Hum pahuche hospital ki hum nahi karenge use…(She cried and then agreed and even I was feeling very strange. But I made my decision because at that time I had Rs 40,000-50,000 in my bank account and we decided to abort it),” he had shared.

For the uninitiated, Arjun Bijlani tied the knot with Neha Swami in May 2013 after a courtship of nine years. The couple is proud parents to their son, Ayaan Bijlani, whom they welcomed in Jan 2015.

On the work front, Arjun is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14 alongside Sunny Leone. He has appeared in hit shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan.