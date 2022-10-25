When Government Took Help Of Amitabh-Dharmendra To Save From The Solar Eclipse; Read Here!

The last solar eclipse of the year is going to take place on the next day of Diwali i.e. on 25 October. People are very excited to see this solar eclipse on Tuesday from 16:22 to 17:42. He is all set to enjoy the view with glasses and other techniques. Also get more information about it.

At that time the technology was not very good, so experts used to tell people that they should not watch the solar eclipse with the naked eye because its rays are very dangerous. However, despite knowing all this, people used to go out of the house during the solar eclipse. That’s why 44 years ago the Indian government adopted a unique method to prevent people from seeing the solar eclipse.

It is February 16, 1980. It was time for a solar eclipse. The government feared that people would start coming out of their homes without any safety measures and they would be harmed by the harmful rays of the sun. For this reason, the government had to take help from the film industry to keep people in their homes. In such a situation, the government had to decide to show Amitabh and Dharmendra’s film ‘Chupke Chupke’ on Doordarshan. For your information, let us tell you that this film used to be telecast on TV only on Sundays.

Let us tell you for information that in those days this film used to be telecast on TV only on Sundays. Because of this, people used to have a different craze about films. In such a situation, when the government decided to broadcast Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s film on Saturday due to a solar eclipse, the public was happy. Amitabh and Dharmendra starrer ‘Chupke-Chupke’ was a comedy film. This film was released in the year 1978. Talking about the director of this film is Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film also featured Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.