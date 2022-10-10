When Rekha Lost Control During Intimate Scene With Akshay, Scratched His Back With Her Nails!!

Rekha’s life has always been full of controversies. Rekha is often in the headlines for her marriage and sometimes for her love affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Although you will be surprised to know that Rekha’s name is not only associated with Amitabh Bachchan but there was a time when this veteran Bollywood actress was giving her heart to actor Akshay Kumar, 13 years younger than herself. Rekha also gave fiercely intimate scenes with Akshay. And these bold pictures were the reason that this closeness of Rekha and Akshay Kumar could not escape even from the eyes of the media.

In the film ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ released in 1996, Rekha gave many love scenes with 13 years younger actor Akshay Kumar. During the intimate scene of the bedroom and the pool, Rekha lost her cool and put her nails on Akshay Kumar’s back, due to which Akshay was injured. Rekha was 42, while Akshay was 29 years old during the movie shooting. Seeing such bold scenes in the film, everyone pressed their fingers under their teeth. Rekha played a negative character for the first time. The film received a lot of love from the audience and became one of the highest grossing films of that year.

It was claimed in media reports that during the shooting of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, Rekha and Akshay Kumar got closer. And Rekha used to bring food for the actor from her house. She used to spend most of her time with Akshay Kumar. Along with action in the film ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, there is a lot of intimate scenes as well. Rekha and Akshay gave many intimate scenes in this film. Akshay Kumar and Rekha’s boldness was very much liked by the fans in the film.