‘When She Comes Out…’; Ranbir Kapoor Is Annoyed With Alia Bhatt’s Bathroom Habits!

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make for one of the most adored pairs in the industry. The duo is on cloud nine after becoming parents to a daughter. They keep sharing about how their lives have changed after the birth of their first child. Besides this, the two also talk about each other’s habits.

Recently, while promoting his film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’, Ranbir made interesting revelations about wife Alia. Ranbir also shared that what is that one thing about Alia that he has to bear with.

Ranbir Kapoor shares Alia Bhatt’s bathroom habits

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor has disclosed the bathroom secrets of Alia Bhatt. When Ranbir was asked about one thing about Alia that he has to tolerate, he replied, “What I tolerate (about Alia) is that sometimes not, sometimes her bathroom habit. She throws the towel somewhere and her makeup remover somewhere else. I have OCD, so every time she comes out of the bathroom, all I see is mess.” He said that Alia should be more organized. “She has bad bathroom habits, but other than that she is very sorted,” Ranbir added.

Ranbir also talked about his daughter Raha and revealed that he had changed her diaper for the last time before she was leaving for Kashmir. When asked if he learned how to change diapers, Ranbir said, “Yes, I have seen nurses do it, it is not that difficult. But it involves some science.”

Ranbir Kapoor says he is a ‘burping specialist’

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranbir has tagged himself as a ‘burping specialist’. He quoted “A lot of people probably don’t know, especially those who haven’t had kids, that burping is a big deal when a baby is born. In the first few months, baby should burp at least twice after having milk.There’s a technique for that, and I’ve really mastered that technique.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s career

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in the film ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. His film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has released in theatres and is earning well at the box office. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.