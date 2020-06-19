By Riya Pahuja

With almost everything going online and social from planning a trip to cooking food, from making reservations online to making friends online. Why should have opened online dating lag behind. The advanced tech and online portals have opened more doorways for those who wish to find their partners online.

When it comes to dating online we make a whole lot of efforts to look better through our dating profile. Little do we know that sometimes instead of making us look better we make it worse for ourselves.

Here are some points that could help you find a partner so easily.

Create your profile

Your bio is the thing that someone is going to notice first. Keep in mind that this bio of yours will make the other persons interest in you. So, try avoiding errors in that. And provide the Information which is just enough. Just let the other person peek into you not see the whole of you

Know what you want

Don’t be confused about what you want from your partner. Be very clear about what you desire, a proper relationship or just a fling. Also, mention in your profile what interests you or attracts you about the other person.

Be real

If it is a serious connection that you are looking for then keep your profile as real as possible. Try creating your real identity than to fake things. If you dummy yourself it might create a problem for you when you reach somewhere in your relationship.

Play cool

After finding someone you like, don’t get overexcited. Let it go slow and smooth. Don’t ping them a text at first. Let them also take some time going through your profile. Then initiate a conversation or maybe exchange phone numbers. Once you feel comfortable talking to them go ahead and plan a date.

Giving up too soon

Once you have created your profile you’re gonna meet and talk to people. At times it could be possible that you don’t like a person or the person may not like you. Don’t get disheartened by this. It won’t be on the first occasion that you will meet your soulmate.

So don’t give up too soon.