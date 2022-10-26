Why Is Ratan Raajputh Away From The TV Industry For Four Years? Deets Inside

TV actress Ratan Raajputh, who rose to fame with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, has been missing from the small screen for a long time. Ratan was last seen acting in the TV serial Santoshi Maa. However, Ratan is very active on social media and has often been seen making big revelations about her life. At the same time, now Ratan Raajputh has given an interview, in which he has given the reason for taking a break from the TV world.

Ratan Raajputh told in his latest interview that after the death of his father in 2018, he had reached the most difficult phase of his life. She was at her lowest level. This was the time when his TV serial Santoshi Maa was over. “I lost my father in 2018 just a day after Santoshi Maa ended. It was a big blow for me. I went into depression in those days and didn’t want to do anything,” the actress said.

Ratan Raajputh told that he consulted psychologists to recover. It was only after this that Ratan decided to leave the industry and travel and do farming, after which Ratan Rajput’s condition also improved. Ratan Raajputh also told that he had spent three months in the same village after leaving Mumbai.

Ratan while fulfilling his point said, ‘I went to the village and stayed for three months and showed it to farming. My condition improved because of farming. It helped me to a great extent. In those days I learned that people in the village lead a pretentious life. I enjoyed my time there. And in this journey, I have also discovered myself. Also I have got a new outlook towards life after living in the village.” Let us tell you that Ratan Raajputh is now ready to return to the industry.