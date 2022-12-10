“Wore My House Help’s Salwar For Badhaai Ho Look Test,” Revealed Neena Gupta; Read On!

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is the perfect example of famous saying ‘Age is just a number’. Presently, she is getting film offers which she always craved for in her younger days. All of this is taking her career high at 60. Besides starring in some of the most popular roles on the big screen in recent times, Gupta is known for speaking her heart out and not mincing words. Many a time in the past, she has divulged details of her personal life too.

In a latest interview, Neena talked about how Badhaai Ho changed her career graph, her forthcoming film Vadh, and an interesting lineup of projects in the future.

On being asked to put forward her view on how she and Gajraj Rao have changed the dynamics of headlining films, Neena said that it is indeed true. She stated that when they were shooting for the film, Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann (Khurrana) used to joke that the film is theirs and not his. She further revealed that the makers were looking for the perfect cast for almost three years and even went to Irrfan Khan and Tabu.

“Tabu recommended my name. During the casting process Ayushmann told the director Amit Sharma that I look very hot. Amit saw my look in a short film Khujli that I did with Jackie Shroff and thought of casting me for Badhaai Ho,” quoted the 63-year old actress.

Neena recalled how Amit asked her to come in a middle-class attire and she wore a kurta paired with a Salwar that she borrowed from her house help Nirmala. “I told all this to Amit and he decided to cast me then and there,” she added.

Opening up on Vadh which is coming out on December 9, Neena said that it is beautiful to see herself and Sanjay (Mishra) leading the film. She is pretty sure about its result as it has a shock value. Also, she feels the director has tackled the subject of the film nicely.

Elaborating on her future movies, Neena Gupta revealed that she has Vijay Maurya’s Sabun alongside Jackie in the post-production stage. Apart from this, a film titled Baa is ready. She has completed shooting for R. Balki’s short film Lust Stories 2 and will soon start Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.