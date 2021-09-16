Yash Dasgupta is the father of Nusrat Jahan’s son, the birth registration of the child revealed

The birth certificate of Nusrat Jahan’s newborn son names her rumored partner Yash Dasgupta, as the father amid speculation over the child’s paternity. The certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta lists Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother and his date of birth as August 26.

Nusrat Jahan

Yash is also an actor and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year. The 35-year-old has been accompanying Nusrat for her hospital visits.

Nusrat had recently shared a picture on Instagram where she gave picture credits to ‘Daddy.’ She wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.”

Nusrat Jahan and Yashdas Gupta