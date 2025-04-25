‘Ye Abtak Kisine Launch Kyu Nahi Kia’, Fans Are Impressed By Majestic Dance of Yashvardhan On Chaleya

Bollywood’s popular and most loved actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja, was recently in the news for his dance moves on the song ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. On one hand, Yashvardhan Ahuja is now in the news for his debut film after giving an audition 9 years ago, on the other hand, a funny dance video of his is again making headlines on the internet.

In this video going viral on social media, Yashvardhan Ahuja is seen showing butter-like moves on Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song ‘Chaleya’. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for Govinda’s son’s debut film. Let us tell you that after giving auditions for 9 years, Yashvardhan Ahuja is finally starting his acting journey with National Award winner and film producer Sai Rajesh’s next film.

At the same time, before his debut, Govinda’s son had won the hearts of the people with his dance moves. In this throwback video clip, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan is seen dancing brilliantly to the tunes of the famous song ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawaan’. This video of Yashvardhan Ahuja was shot in the year 2023, soon after Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawaan’ hit the theatres, but now it is once again trending on social media, and his moves are being discussed a lot.

Apart from this, there are many more dance videos, seeing which people are surprised and are asking, ‘Why has no one launched this guy till now?’ Looking at Yashvardhan’s dance, it is clear that he has inherited the dancing genes from his star father, Govinda. In this song video of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, Yashvardhan is swaying in such a way as if there is no bone in his body. Seeing this dance, people are not tired of praising him. One user said, ‘Govinda should make a comeback, as his son’. While another said, ‘He is following in his father’s footsteps, we will wait for his film’.