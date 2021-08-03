Natasha Perry, an 11-year-old American student of Indian origin, is a student of Thelma L. Sandmeier Elementary School in New Jersey. She has been awarded for exceptional performance on the SAT and acts standardized exams. Natasha Perry has given remarkable performance in both the exams. They have been awarded for their exceptional performance in the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment under the Youth Talent Center (VTY), a statement said on Monday.

Declared Brightest student

She was one of around 19,000 students from 84 countries who appeared in CTY in the year 2020-21 talent hunt. CTY conducts an ‘Above Grade-Level’ exam to identify meritorious students from across the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.

Perry took the exam in 2021 when she was in fifth grade. She was successful in making it to the “High Honor Awards” of Johns Hopkins CTY. “It motivates me to do better,” Perry said. Also said that making doodles and reading J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels helped her.

Both the School Assessment Test (SAT) and the American College Examination (ACT) are standardized tests on which many colleges determine whether to admit a student. In some cases, companies and non-profit organizations also offer merit-based scholarships based on these scores. All colleges in the US require students to take either the SAT or ACT and submit their scores to the respective universities.