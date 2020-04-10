Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic has had a devastating effect on people across the globe. It is changing lives and while many of us are locked inside our homes for self-isolation, there are many who are still working Their hearts out to serve humanity. While we are safe inside our houses, there are so many of them who are risking their lives to save others or have been badly effected by this pandemic.

1. Baby sleeps on road as migrant family walks home due to lockdown.

2. A doctor seeing his one-year-old son while on a break.

3. Britain’s youngest Coronavirus victim (13) buried without his mother and siblings nearby after they were forced to self-isolate.

4. Workers burying coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 in Serravalle Scrivia church’s cemetery (Italy).

5. Mass graves of COVID-19 victims in Iran as photographed from space.

6. Elena Pagliarini, a nurse at a hospital in Cremona (Italy) who fell asleep exhausted in full protective gear.

7. A nurse’s face bearing marks after a long day of wearing a surgical mask.

Sono i un'infermiera e in questo momento mi trovo ad affrontare questa emergenza sanitaria. Ho paura anche io, ma non di andare a fare la spesa, ho paura di andare a lavoro. Ho paura perché la mascherina potrebbe non aderire bene al viso, o potrei essermi toccata accidentalmente con i guanti sporchi, o magari le lenti non mi coprono nel tutto gli occhi e qualcosa potrebbe essere passato. Sono stanca fisicamente perché i dispositivi di protezione fanno male, il camice fa sudare e una volta vestita non posso più andare in bagno o bere per sei ore. Sono stanca psicologicamente, e come me lo sono tutti i miei colleghi che da settimane si trovano nella mia stessa condizione, ma questo non ci impedirà di svolgere il nostro lavoro come abbiamo sempre fatto. Continuerò a curare e prendermi cura dei miei pazienti, perché sono fiera e innamorata del mio lavoro. Quello che chiedo a chiunque stia leggendo questo post è di non vanificare lo sforzo che stiamo facendo, di essere altruisti, di stare in casa e così proteggere chi è più fragile. Noi giovani non siamo immuni al coronavirus, anche noi ci possiamo ammalare, o peggio ancora possiamo far ammalare. Non mi posso permettere il lusso di tornarmene a casa mia in quarantena, devo andare a lavoro e fare la mia parte. Voi fate la vostra, ve lo chiedo per favore.

8. Coffins waiting for burial in Milan, Italy.

9. Mourning of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, first one to speak about the outbreak in its early days.

10. Nurse after a long day of work in the ICU.

11. Mental toll doctors have to face.

12. “Whenever I go home, I cannot even pickup my daughter. She just looks at me from a distance…” : Inspector Nirmal Shriwas, South Tukoganj police station (Indore)

13. Husband and wife, fighting on the front line together.

14. Grandma meeting the newborn for the first time through a glass window.

15. Situation inside a hospital in Italy.

16. Elderly couple with coronavirus say goodbye in hospital.

17. Doctors trying to deal with medical supply shortages.

18. Migration of daily wage labourers continue.

19. When PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) runs out!

20. The new normal!

