5 Latest Virtual Workout Trends You Can Do At Home!

Virtual workout is a fusion of technology and exercises available at your comfort and time. Through virtual connectivity, you can access an endless amount of workouts. This platform replaces your visual and auditory environment with a digital one. We suggest the latest virtual workout trends you may include in your fitness regime at home.

Pilates

Named after American instructor Joseph Pilates, this workout has been around for a long time. This low-impact workout tones up your muscles and core and improves posture.

You can add Pilates to your fitness regime to lose weight and strengthen your back muscles. The Pilates method comprises over five hundred exercises influenced by ballet, yoga, and more.

Quick-Fire Workouts

They are similar to High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) in nature. You perform high-intensity moves for a short time, then rest, and then repeat. You can start with a three-minute quick-fire bodyweight workout.

These workouts pump oxygen and nutrients into your body and improve energy levels, short-term memory, and decision-making. They are also great for your cardiovascular health and weight loss.

Walking

Walking is a low-impact activity that doesn’t require equipment or any assistance. While exploring the outdoors, you can also avail yourself of fantastic health benefits. It improves your cardiovascular fitness, muscle endurance, and overall mood.

Everesting

Virtual Everesting gained popularity after the pandemic, which requires between 14 and 20 hours on a stationary bike with breaks. Virtually you can choose your favorite hill according to your comfort. You can also try this on foot.

Yoga

Several online yoga classes offer virtual streaming of vinyasa to guided meditations. You comfortably learn new styles, approaches, and poses at your home. It also allows you to connect with teachers from across the globe.

There are several online platforms available that offer pre-recorded and live-stream classes for virtual exercise. They follow either virtual reality platforms or simple streaming options. And after the pandemic, virtual workouts have become an essential part of our life for mobility and lesser social interaction.