There is a tendency to believe that only people with extraordinary talent can become writers. However, all famous athletes did not win the first prizes without years of practice. The same goes for writing. You have to master your skills to write a good text. Together with successful essay writers from https://essayshark.com/, we have compiled a list of nine writing tips that will help you become a better writer.

Write every day

The habit of creating on a daily basis is the essential thing. If you want to succeed as a writer, you have to sit down every day to write for at least 30 minutes. Consider this procedure like a training session for your brain.

Word order

Start a sentence with a subject and a predicate, putting additional members after it. Even a long sentence can be simple and straightforward when the subject and the predicate make the content transparent. The clarity and strength of the narrative grow from sentence to sentence in the paragraph.

Use strong verbs

Use simple present or past tense verbs. Never use the passive voice when the active voice is an option. The active verb form is easier to understand than the passive verb form and conveys the actions taking place more expressively.

Fall in love with punctuation

Put strong words at the beginning and end of sentences and paragraphs. A comma in a sentence is like a pause sign that slows down your reading speed, and a period is a stop sign. At this point, the thought expressed in the sentence ends. A slight pause in the flow of reading accentuates the last word. And any word after the period says, “Look at me.” This effect is amplified at the end of the paragraph when the last words border the white space.

Look for original imagery

Try to find original imagery, compile lists of synonyms and free associations, and marvel at the possibilities of language. Reject clichés and first-level creative ideas. When you’re tempted by a trite phrase like “white as snow,” stop writing. Try to come up with more associations and metaphors.

Tone of voice

The style of narration, the use of metaphors, slang, or scientific argumentation are all techniques on which the conversation with the reader is built; they reflect the voice of the author. The most effective way to test your tone of voice is to read it aloud. Read your material aloud to hear if it sounds like you if all parts of the text are consistent with one another and if it has the same intonation.

Cut

Accurate and sharp texts are born of skillful reduction. When we get over writer’s block, it’s very easy to fall in love with our own words. It’s a nice feeling, but it can lead to bad consequences. If we have fallen in love with our quotes, characters, stories, metaphors, it seems impossible to kill any of them. But it is our responsibility to kill.

If your goal is to achieve brevity and precision, start by pruning the big branches. Dead leaves can be shaken off later.

You should review your text and cut out any paragraph that doesn’t support the central idea of the story. Cut out weak quotes, examples, or scenes to give way to strong ones.

Cut any paragraph you create to fool the editor.

Don’t force the editor to cut the text. You know the material better. Mark places for possible edits.

Simplify

Your content is good when the recipient has a sense of a personal conversation with you. Can a person feel this when reading, for example, your article if the sentences in it are stretched over four or five lines?

Plan

Always write down any ideas that come to your head — either you are in a subway or having dinner. For some people, the stream of consciousness works. For others, it’s a real challenge to write a simple article without an outline. Try to plan down your work on a piece of paper and come back to this outline as you work. This will help you not to get distracted by sudden thoughts. Otherwise, you might let your imagination flow take you to the literature thickets. No wonder famous writers map out their plot and characters’ descriptions when working on a book. This helps them not to confuse any fact while writing.