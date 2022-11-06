Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl In the Kapoor-Bhatt’s Family; Checkout!

The Kapoors and Bhatts are celebrating today as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world at the HN Reliance hospital. And we wish them all the best during this special time. The Kapoors and the Bhatts are overjoyed at the new addition to their family and are celebrating this special occasion.

Early in the morning, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt joined Ranbir and Alia when they arrived at the hospital. Grandmas Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and grandfather Mahesh Bhatt were thrilled. Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness in an interview with ETimes before the birth of his first grandchild. “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life,” he had said.

After Alia’s pregnancy announcement, Mahesh Bhatt had earlier commented, “Oh, my baby is having a baby! For Ranbir and Alia, I am ecstatic. May our “tribe” expand. The most significant role of my life—that of a grandfather—is now something I must prepare for. This will be a significant debut.”

Ranbir and Alia had been preparing for the baby’s birth for months. Concerning this, Ranbir had previously told Bollywood Bubble that he and Alia had gotten into a fight about a book that Alia had read and wanted him to read as well. Instead, Ranbir stated, “Listen, literature won’t teach us how we will parent our child; let us experience it when it happens.”

It’s time to get moving for the newest parents in B-Town now that the reading period is over! Upon the first cry of the baby girl, grandmoms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor nearly jumped to dancing. The film industry is giving them room to celebrate, and it’s possible they’ll not visit them today.