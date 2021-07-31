A Close Look At The Love Life Of Kiara Advani- Deets Inside

Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani made her debut in the film industry with the film Fugly in 2014. She was also appreciated for her brief appearance as Sakshi Dhoni in the Indian Cricket team captain’s biopic, MS Dhoni: The untold story. Kiara became an overnight sensation after playing Preeti in a critically acclaimed film Kabir Singh. Since then there has been no looking back for this pretty actress.

Her personal life remains as much in news as her professional life. Kiara has been linked with almost all of her co-stars. Let’s dive into some of her most popular love affairs:

Mohit Marwah

Kiara Advani and Mohit Marwah got along really well during the shoot of their movie Fugly. The two started as friends, but soon with time, friendship turned into love. During one of the parties at Karan Johar’s residence, initially, everyone thought them to be a couple.

A source also said, “Kiara Advani and Mohit Marwah looked extremely chilled and relaxed. However, around midnight Mohit left Kiara and was seen chatting up with another girl who didn’t seem to be an actor. Kiara who was by his side seemed a bit miffed and walked out of the party. She didn’t seem too happy that Mohit left her to get chatty with another girl.”

As soon as the rumors of their alleged relationship started hitting headlines, there came a piece of news that said that Mohit had apparently dumped Kiara for some other girl. And it was quite evident at KJo’s party too.

Mustafa Burmawalla

If the rumors are to be believed, Kiara dated director Mustan’s son, Mustafa Burmawalla. The two worked together in Mustafa’s debut film Machine where they bonded really well. According to SpotboyE, even after the shooting of the film got over, the couple was spotted hanging out together.

For the unknown, Kiara’s aunt Shaheen Jaffery was Salman Khan’s first girlfriend. Kiara’s family is also very close to Salman Khan. If sources are to be believed, there were a lot of discussions about Kiara’s love Mustafa at Salman’s 51st birthday bash.

Sidharth Malhotra

With Sidharth, it all started when the two began shooting for their upcoming movie, Shershaah. According to sources, the two ringed in the New Year together in the Maldives.

Interestingly, everybody knew that they were together in the Maldives to celebrate New years’ eve as they were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport when they were leaving for their island vacation. None of them shared photos of the two. However, their individual photo updates from the trip kept their fans entertained.

The rumors of Kiara and Sidharth’s affair popped up for the first time when Akshay Kumar hinted about the same on The Kapil Sharma show. Kiara and Akshay went on the show to promote their film Laxmi. Host Kapil casually asked Kiara about her relationship and dating life. Kiara politely answered it and said, “Whenever I talk about my personal life, it will be when I’m married.” Akshay jumped into the discussion and said, “Ye Badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai,” after which all of them burst into laughter. This came as an indication of Sidharth being a crucial part of Kiara’s life.

Sidharth and Kiara make for one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. Well, only time can tell whether the two will end up getting marrier or not. But we would appreciate it if the two will accept their love for each other.

On the work front, Kiara has many Bollywood projects in the pipeline, some of which include a sequel to the hit movie Bhool Bhulaiya and Indoo ki jawani.