Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Falls Flat During Her Workout Session: Video Inside

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan has gained limelight recently for getting a very bold and revealing photoshoot. She posed with a friend of hers and looked every bit stunning in that super bold photoshoot that she had. Ira was never in the limelight until a few years ago. However, everyone knew that being the daughter of the perfectionist himself, Ira was bound to get the paps around her in some time. And that time has finally come. Not only are her photoshoots going viral, but even her gym photos and videos are also getting clicked by the paps.

With Ira Khan all grown up, the star kid is busy with her upcoming theatre play Medea. As Ira has a huge fan following on her social media, she took to her handle to share a video of her intense workout. In the video during the workout, Ira experienced a great fall and still managed to keep up her high spirits proving to be an inspiration to others.

The star kid captioned the video, “Whoops… I’m okay #fridaymotivation #friday #workout #fall #fail #gym #backatit #gymmotivation #gymmemes #core #coreworkout #corestrength #control #victoriassecret #popeyeloveshisstick.”

In the video shared by Ira, the star kid is snapped practicing her core workout session. In the video, Ira tries to manage to shift her body and to prove her core strength by missing out the pole touching her body. Although Ira has managed to woo fans with her intensive workout training method and core strength, what happens at the end of the video is equally inspiring. During the session, Ira misses out a part and eventually has a great fall, but keeps up her spirits high by inspiring fans without doing any drama after the fall. While the video clearly features the star kid not being hurt, but Ira’s fall is motivating as she practices her rigorous workout.