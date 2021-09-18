Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha wraps production

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of six-time Academy Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. Superstar Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha has finished its production, the makers announced it on Friday. This movie also starrers, Kareena Kapoor as Laal Singh Chaddha’s wife. Kareena Kapoor will be pairing with Amir Khan for the third time after 3 idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

The movie is directed by Advait Chandan who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

The shoot of the film recently wrapped up in Mumbai as the cast and crew gathered on the set to celebrate the completion of what can only be called ‘One of the most anticipated films of all time.’

The film music is composed by Pritam, lyricist Bhattacharya. The title track of Laal Singh Chaddha, which featured in the motion poster, was recorded by Kannan Mohan of the Agnee band.

Atul Kulkarni shares the screenplay credit for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Eric Roth, who had adapted the 1986 novel for Hanks’ movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year.