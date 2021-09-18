‘Aamir Khan Personally Called Me To Offer Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Reveals Naga Chaitanya

Lately, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is hitting headlines every now and then for his troubled relationship with his wife Samantha Akkineni. Besides that, he is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya had also shared a picture with Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao from their shoot in Ladakh. Recently, the actor has opened up about how he got the role in the movie.

While speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Chaitanya shared that he received a call from Aamir himself for the role. He said, “I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial modalities of the script, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he’d watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I’d be apt for the role.”

He also shared his experience of working with Mr. Perfectionsit and revealed that he was amazed by Aamir’s excitement and energy levels on the sets. He said, “He’s a music lover and wanted me to play my ANR and NTR’s old classics, apart from current film songs.”

It was earlier reported that Chaitanya would play the role of Aamir’s best friend in the film. Vijay Sethupathi was also part of Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha but due to the scheduling issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor had to leave the project.

Vijay while speaking with News Minute has said, “Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie, which was released in 1994 and featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.