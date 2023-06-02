Abdu Rozik Rumored To Join A New Reality Show, Shares A Cockroach Eating Picture!

Tajikstani singer, Abdu Rozik, who attained enormous fame for his spectacular appearance on Bigg Boss 16, is prepared to go off on a brand-new journey in the upcoming reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We recently caught exclusively that Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16 would shortly join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 competitors besides Shiv Thakre. Abdu will appear on the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure-themed reality show for one to two weeks while it is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. He is extremely pleased to be a part of the show and reunite with his Bigg Boss 16 friend Shiv Thakare.

If reports are to be believed, Abdu Rozik will join the show as a guest for a few weeks and not as a contestant. However, we do not confirm this part.

Abdu’s Practice Sessions For KKK 13

On Wednesday night, Abdu posted a picture of himself on his official social media account sporting a black t-shirt, a red jacket, and blue jeans. The photographs show him attempting to devour the cockroach that he is holding in his hand. He uploaded the pictures and captioned them, “Practising for my future reality show. Delicious, are you all set? In addition to the image, Shiv Thakare’s comment on the post drew the attention of online users. Shiv, a Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant who is currently living in South Africa, wrote, “Aaja jaldi, Waiting Abdya.”

For those who are unaware, Shiv and Abdu maintain a strong bond with one another. The two grew close when they were both contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and members of the mandali. Once they left the show, their friendship became more profound, and they have since been seen expressing their love and support for one another on numerous occasions.

Fans React To Abdu Rozik’s Joining At KKK13

As soon as Abdu Rozik’s video went viral on social media, fans started to pour lovely messages. A user commented, “When Abdu is here…no fear, whenever #shivkisena becomes sad Abdu boost our morale.” Another wrote, “Such A good news, Abdu in KKK13.” Another netizen penned, “Can’t wait to see you Abdu in KKK 13” with heart emojis.

In the meantime, Abdu recently opened two Burger restaurants in Mumbai. Additionally, he held a star-studded restaurant opening celebration, to which Mumbai residents and Bollywood celebrities were invited. Even Sonu Sood visited his restaurant and posed for a picture with Abdu.