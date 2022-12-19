Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Aaradhya- Aishwarya Tightly After His Kabaddi Team Wins The Pro League Match!

Abhishek Bachchan was overjoyed after his team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. A video from the final match showed Abhishek embracing his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya.

After their initial reaction, Abhishek turned to his right and quickly drew Aishwarya and Aaradhya in for a hug. Aishwarya was screaming and celebrating along with Abhishek and the rest of the audience. Later, Aaradhya was given the opportunity to lift and pose with the trophy.

Watch video;

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to express her joy at the victory. “The Pro Kabaddi league Season 9 Champions are the Jaipur Pink Panthers. What a fantastic season! We are incredibly proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused, and hardworking kabaddi athletes… Congratulations, boys!!! Always may God bless you. “Love, Light, more power to you, and Shine on,” she wrote, alongside a collection of photos from the match.

Abhishek also shared photos and his thoughts following his victory. “I’m so proud of this group. They’ve been quietly working towards this trophy. Despite the criticism, they continued to believe and work hard. Everyone dismissed them…. They were, however, self-assured. That’s how you do it!!! It took us 9 years to reclaim the Cup. And I’m overjoyed with this group. “The @jaipur pink panthers way: teamwork, hard work, and silent determination,” he wrote.

Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, also congratulated the team. “Champions, champions, champions…” JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS champions Abhishek you are the champion!! You calmly played selflessly and resolutely in the face of unfair criticism… and you won…!!! “I’m really proud of you.” Abhishek replied. “I miss you, pa! Thank you on behalf of the entire team.”

On Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final to win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 title. In the final seconds of the game, the Panthers played their cards perfectly, clinching their second Pro Kabaddi League title.