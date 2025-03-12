Actor-Turned-Politician Ramya Stands Up For Rashmika Over ‘Hyderabad’ Comment: ‘Enough With The Trolling!

Actor-turned-politician Ramya has come to Rashmika Mandanna’s defence amid the ongoing backlash against the Animal star over her “I am from Hyderabad” remark. Speaking at the Women in Cinema panel during the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Ramya called out the relentless trolling and urged people to stop attacking Rashmika over her identity.

“Why Is Rashmika Always the Target?”

Rashmika Mandanna, a native of Karnataka’s Kodagu district, recently stirred controversy when she stated during Chhaava promotions that she was from Hyderabad. This led to outrage among a section of Kannadigas, who accused her of neglecting her roots. The criticism intensified after reports surfaced that she had declined an invitation to the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga was among those leading the charge, questioning Rashmika’s loyalty to Karnataka. His statement—“Shouldn’t we teach her a lesson?”—sparked another controversy, with BJP leaders slamming him for what they called ‘gundagiri’.

However, Ramya, a strong advocate for women in the industry, has stepped in to challenge this culture of public shaming. Addressing the issue, she said, “People should stop this culture of trolling. I see how Rashmika is getting attacked daily, and I feel bad about it. She is always at the receiving end.”

Ramya on Rashmika’s Success and Choices

Ramya pointed out that Rashmika’s growing career in multiple industries—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi—should be a matter of pride, not resentment. “She is representing Kannada talent on a national level. Instead of supporting her, why are we pulling her down?” she asked.

She also reminded people that personal choices should not be policed. “If Rashmika chooses to call Hyderabad home, that is her decision. That doesn’t erase her connection to Karnataka.”

Rashmika’s Response: Positivity Over Hate

While Rashmika has refrained from directly responding to the controversy, she posted a cryptic message on social media, promoting kindness and self-care. She wrote, “Try and keep positive as much as possible. Smile—we only got this one life, so live it to the fullest. Be a little kinder.”

The Bigger Picture

Ramya’s strong defence highlights the growing issue of online hate and pressure on female actors to constantly prove their loyalty. With Rashmika set to star in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and Kubera with Dhanush, it seems clear that she’s focused on her career rather than the noise. But as Ramya puts it, “It’s time we let Rashmika breathe.”