After Breaking Up With Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted On A Dinner Date With Ananya Pandey, What’s Cooking Guys?

Kartik Aaryan who is honoured with the title of the national crush. With actresses like Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan openly declaring their crush on him on national television Kartik has a long queue of actresses drooling on him. The alleged love triangle between Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been doing rounds for quite a long time now. We get to read so much about Sara, Ananya and Kartik’s love triangle every day, their secret outings and dates. Let’s give you a quick recap, it all started when Sara Ali Khan openly declared on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and just when we were expecting their romance to kickstart, Kartik was spotted on a dinner date with SOTY 2 debutante Ananya Pandey. But the couple maintained their “just friends” stance.

But then came reports that Kartik is dating his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. The two seemed to be pretty serious about each other. From their adorable social media PDA to secret outings to Facetiming each other when they were not together Kartik and Sara seem to be a match made in heaven. But a while back we have informed you that the much-in-love couple has decided to call it quits.

Yesterday Ananya Pandey turned 21 and Kartik took her out for a special dinner date. The two were spotted together as they had come out for dinner. On their dinner date, Ananya was spotted in a white t-shirt while Kartik sported a checkered blue t-shirt. And this gave rise to many speculations. Kartik Aaryan who was earlier dating Sara, when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal is now seen making more appearances with Ananya than Sara.

In an interview with BollywoodLife Ananya has once spoken about their alleged love triangle and said, “There is no triangle! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun.” She also remarked, “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him.”

In a chat show with ZoomTv .com Ananya has earlier spoken about her linkup rumours with Kartik and “I attract love triangles. I really do”.When probed further about how it feels shooting with Kartik she had said, “I have not worked with Bhumi yet. I’ll be working with her now when we resume shooting in July. But, from Kartik, I’ve just learned how selfless he is as an actor. He thinks about how to make a scene better. He won’t just think about his lines and how to make that better. And I think he is so comfortable with the language in Hindi. So, he is so spontaneous and can impromptu make up jokes and stuff. So, I think that’s very cool.”

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra Kartik had once dismissed all the link-up rumours and said, “Right now, I’m concentrating on my work. I think, relationships they do take a lot of time.” Kartik had further stated, “Mere andar phir guilt reh jata hai ki yaar main iss relationship main hoon (but) main time nahi de pa raha hoon. So, that is something I don’t want to do with the other person. That’s the reason I’m committed to my fans and work right now”.

Was Sara and Kartik’s relationship was just a publicity stunt? What do you guys think?