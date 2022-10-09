After Four Months Of Marriage, Nayantara-Vignesh Welcomed Their Twins, Shares Pictures On Social Media!!

South’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara and famous director Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June 2022. The couple had been in the news since their grand wedding in Chennai on 9 June 2022. At the same time, now after four months of marriage, both of them have shared the good news with the fans that they have become parents to twins. Recently, Vignesh shared a post on social media with Nayanthara kissing the feet of children. Since this post, there has been an influx of people congratulating the couple for welcoming their kids.

Film star Nayantara's husband Vignesh Shivan recently shared a post on social media and told that the star couple have become parents of twins. Vignesh Shivan has shared 2 pictures on Instagram, kissing the feet of his two newborns with Nayantara.

Sharing these pictures, Vignesh Shivan wrote, ‘Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa… We are blessed.. Twins.. All our prayers, blessings of our ancestors put together all the good expressions. , has come together for us and has come to us as 2 blessed children. We need all your blessings for our… Uyir and Ulagam. Life seems beautiful and bright at the same time. God is double great.’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have actually given birth to their first children through surrogacy. The news of film star Nayanthara becoming a mother had started appearing in the media even before her marriage. However, the actress never reacted to these reports. Later both the stars got married with pomp. After this the news of Nayantara becoming a mother got suppressed. However, even at that time, it was claimed in the reports that the actress is preparing to become a mother through surrogacy. Now Vignesh Shivan himself has put a firm seal on these reports.