After Hera Pheri 3, This Movie Franchise To Not Star Akshay Kumar; Deets Inside!

According to the latest rumors, Akshay Kumar will not appear in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar recently said that he won’t be in the highly anticipated comedy film Hera Pheri 3 because he doesn’t like the screenplay.

Alternatively, it was said that the producers had signed Kartik Aaryan instead of Akshay Kumar because the latter had demanded too much money. There has been no official confirmation of this, but an online source says that Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 will be made without Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood Hungama’s source claims that “Firoz Nadiadwala cast Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3 because Akshay Kumar refused to negotiate a lesser salary.” The entertainment website said that a source close to Akshay said they disappointed the actor that he wouldn’t be returning to Hera Pheri 3. But Firoz Nadiadwala was just being realistic. The price was too much, and Akshay wouldn’t budge. A situation where only Akshay profits and the producer loses money is not sustainable.”

According to the source, “Firoz also attempted to reason with Akshay, but to no avail.” Firoz had to hire Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3 since he had no other options. When Akshay Kumar said he was leaving Hera Pheri 3 due to issues with the screenplay, Firoz was upset and devastated. Without Akshay’s participation, he has opted to film Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. However, according to the source, Hera Pheri 3 should be prioritized at the moment.

Akshay Kumar’s Thoughts on His Exclusion from “Hera Pheri”

At the same time, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar reflected on how much of an impact Hera Pheri had on his career. He also reflected on how much he enjoyed working on the film. He lamented that it had been so long since they had released a third film. He continued by saying that they gave him a role in Hera Pheri 3, but he declined since he was unhappy with the script.