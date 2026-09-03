After Virender Sehwag’s Praise, Hanuman Ansh Director Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch The Film

Hanuman Ansh has been receiving attention after former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the film, giving the project an added boost ahead of its wider audience reach. Following Sehwag’s positive response, the film’s director has expressed a special wish: he wants star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma to watch the movie. The filmmaker believes that the couple, who are known for their strong spiritual beliefs and deep connection with Indian culture, may particularly appreciate the film’s theme and message. Sehwag’s appreciation has also helped bring the movie into the spotlight among audiences beyond the usual film circles.

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Directed with a focus on devotion, faith and Indian mythology, Hanuman Ansh revolves around themes associated with Lord Hanuman and the values of courage, dedication and righteousness. The director hopes that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will find time to watch the film and share their thoughts about it. Virat has frequently spoken about spirituality and personal transformation, while Anushka has also been seen participating in religious and spiritual activities with her family. Because of this connection, the filmmaker feels that the couple could relate closely to the emotions and ideas explored in the movie.

The director’s wish comes after Sehwag, one of Indian cricket’s most celebrated former opening batters, reportedly appreciated the film. His praise has generated curiosity among sports and entertainment audiences, particularly because celebrities from different industries rarely come together to endorse projects with mythological or spiritual themes. The filmmaker is hopeful that Sehwag’s positive words will encourage more people to discover Hanuman Ansh. He also believes that Virat and Anushka watching the film could create another meaningful connection between the world of Indian cinema, cricket and spirituality.

For now, there is no indication that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have watched Hanuman Ansh or have publicly responded to the director’s request. Nevertheless, the filmmaker’s desire to have the couple experience the film has become an interesting talking point. With Sehwag’s appreciation already drawing attention, the team behind Hanuman Ansh appears keen to take the film to a wider audience. Whether Virat and Anushka eventually watch the movie remains to be seen, but the director’s heartfelt invitation has certainly added another layer of interest around the project. As the film continues to gain visibility, audiences will be watching closely for more reactions from prominent personalities.

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