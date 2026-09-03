Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Debate, Preity Zinta Reveals Why She Worked 18 Hours For Vibe

The ongoing discussion around Deepika Padukone’s comments about maintaining an eight-hour workday in the film industry has sparked conversations about work-life balance, professionalism and the demanding schedules followed by actors. Amid the debate, actress Preity Zinta has offered a contrasting perspective by recalling a time when she worked for nearly 18 hours for her upcoming project Vibe. Her revelation has once again highlighted how different actors approach their professional commitments and the circumstances that can influence their working hours.

Preity Zinta, who continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, reportedly opened up about the intense schedule while talking about her experience of working on Vibe. According to the actress, the extended hours were connected to the requirements of the project and were not necessarily something she would advocate as a regular practice. Her comments have drawn attention because they came at a time when Deepika’s views about limiting daily working hours have become a major topic of discussion within the entertainment industry. While one perspective focuses on healthier schedules, Preity’s experience shows that certain productions can sometimes demand additional time from their cast and crew.

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The debate surrounding working hours in Bollywood has also raised broader questions about the conditions under which actors and technicians operate. Film shoots can involve tight deadlines, changing locations, night schedules and extensive preparation, making long working days relatively common in certain circumstances. At the same time, discussions about reasonable working hours have gained momentum as artists increasingly speak about the importance of personal time, health and sustainable working environments. Preity’s decision to work for 18 hours on Vibe appears to have been driven by the specific needs of the project, rather than being presented as a universal expectation for actors.

With both Deepika Padukone’s comments and Preity Zinta’s experience becoming part of the conversation, fans have been discussing the contrasting approaches on social media. While Deepika’s stance has been seen by many as an attempt to encourage more structured schedules, Preity’s revelation reflects the unpredictable nature of filmmaking and the commitment actors sometimes make to complete demanding projects. Ultimately, the discussion highlights that there may be no single approach that works for every production. As Bollywood continues to evolve, conversations around working hours, productivity and employee well-being could play an increasingly important role in shaping the industry’s future.

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