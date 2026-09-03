Rashmika Mandanna Says Her Hip Injury Helped Her Spend Quality Time With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to resume work after recovering from a hip injury that kept her away for nearly six weeks. The actor recently opened up about her recovery journey, hectic professional commitments, and making time for husband Vijay Deverakonda, balancing personal moments with her demanding work schedule. Rashmika Mandanna is finally returning to work after a month-and-a-half-long break following a hip injury she sustained while shooting for Mysaa. The actor has resumed filming for Ranabaali in Hyderabad and admits that the unexpected break had one silver lining: spending quality time with husband Vijay Deverakonda. Since their February wedding, their busy schedules had kept them apart for months.

During her recovery, however, the couple got a rare opportunity to slow down, watch shows together and create memories with family. Rashmika now describes the period as the longest stretch of time they have spent together since getting married earlier this year.

Rashmika Opens Up About Spending More Time With Vijay Deverakonda

While the injury unexpectedly slowed her hectic professional life, Rashmika cherished the rare opportunity to spend uninterrupted quality time with her family and husband, Vijay Deverakonda. The couple married in February this year but struggled to spend time together due to work commitments. Speaking to HT City, Rashmika revealed that they did not meet for three months after their wedding and mostly remained connected through phone calls during that period. “This is the most time we have spent together,” she said, describing the experience as “strange but nice.”

Rashmika and Vijay Discover a New Binge-Watching Routine

The downtime also allowed the couple to explore each other’s television choices. While Vijay prefers serious, intense shows, Rashmika enjoys K-dramas. During her recovery, they made the most of their time together by watching both genres, discovering new favourites along the way. “I have managed to convert him already,” Rashmika joked, suggesting that Vijay may now have a newfound appreciation for K-dramas. Vijay, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying the rare couple time as much as Rashmika. According to the actor, he told her, “Let’s have more of this, but next time without an injury!”

Beyond spending time with Vijay, Rashmika made the most of her recovery by catching up on sleep, reading, solving puzzles and reconnecting with family. Despite the circumstances, she says the break never constantly felt as though she was unwell. The actor also revealed that she finds it challenging to rely on others and prefers handling things independently. As work resumes, Rashmika is gearing up to return to her hectic schedule after briefly stepping away. This time, however, she carries a deeper appreciation for the peaceful moments spent at home and the comfort they brought her.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Mysaa, which has locked its release date as November 27, 2026. Marking her first Telugu release of the year, the film is directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. Rashmika portrays a Gond woman in a physically demanding role, undergoing extensive preparation for challenging sequences, including an underwater sequence in the film.