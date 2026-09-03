Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Marriage to Mazhar Khan, Reveals Why She Won’t Speak Ill of Him

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Marriage to Mazhar Khan, Reveals Why She Won’t Speak Ill of Him

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has once again offered a candid glimpse into her personal life, reflecting on her marriage to late actor Mazhar Khan and the difficult experiences she faced during their years together. Despite describing the relationship as challenging, Zeenat has made it clear that she does not wish to speak harshly about her late husband.

Zeenat Aman and Mazhar Khan married in 1985 and had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan. Their relationship was often kept away from the public eye, although the actress has spoken about aspects of their marriage at different points over the years.

In her recent reflections, Zeenat reportedly acknowledged that her marriage had its share of painful and complicated moments. However, rather than focusing on resentment or publicly criticising Mazhar, she has chosen to remember the relationship through a more nuanced lens.

The actress has explained that people are rarely defined by only the difficult moments in their lives. Her decision not to speak badly about Mazhar reflects her belief that relationships, even troubled ones, can contain memories, affection and lessons that remain meaningful.

Zeenat has also spoken openly about how her experiences shaped her as a woman and a mother. Her marriage brought both happiness and challenges, but her greatest priority remained her children. Following Mazhar’s death in 1998, Zeenat continued to focus on raising their sons and rebuilding her life.

Over the years, Zeenat has become increasingly candid about subjects that were once rarely discussed publicly. From relationships and motherhood to ageing and her experiences in the film industry, she has approached many personal topics with remarkable honesty.

Her comments about Mazhar also highlight the difference between acknowledging painful experiences and choosing to hold on to bitterness. Rather than reducing her marriage to a single description, Zeenat appears to prefer remembering the complete journey, including both its difficult and meaningful chapters.

Today, Zeenat Aman remains one of Hindi cinema’s most influential actresses. Her willingness to discuss her past on her own terms has allowed a new generation of audiences to understand the woman behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic roles.

Her latest reflections serve as a reminder that moving forward does not always require publicly condemning those who have hurt us. Sometimes, it can simply mean accepting the past, learning from it and choosing peace over resentment.