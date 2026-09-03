Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Nick Jonas’ New Song With Sweet ‘Summer 2017’ Post: I Gave You My Number…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had the sweetest reaction to husband Nick Jonas’ latest song, “Listen When Sad.” The actress took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a special throwback from the summer of 2017. Alongside the memorable picture, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note, offering fans a glimpse into their cherished memories together. The internet is once again celebrating a love story reminiscent of NickYanka! Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among the most adored celebrity pairs in India and globally, have delighted fans with their adorable social media PDA.

The Jonas Brothers recently released their romantic track, “Listen When Sad.” Priyanka, always their biggest cheerleader, showed her support by reacting to every line her husband sang. The Varanasi actress also shared a heartwarming video montage featuring their throwback memories from 2017, leaving fans impressed. However, her sister and actress Parineeti Chopra’s reaction stole the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Summer 2017 With Nick Jonas

Reacting to Nick Jonas singing about the summer they fell in love, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of throwback photos from 2017 and wrote, “Oh yes! I do remember the summer, I gave you, my number… circa: summer 2017.” From their much-talked-about Met Gala appearance to Nick’s first India trip, the video captured memorable moments from their dating days. One picture featured the couple posing alongside Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, adding to the nostalgic throwback.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Parineeti’s response quickly stole the spotlight as she said, “Dayum that Goa trip was THE ONEEEE.” Meanwhile, fans simply couldn’t stop gushing over NickYanka. “Can’t believe it’s been a decade to this love story. Time really flies,” commented a user. Another summed up, “10 years from that first DM, the rest is history.” One netizen commented, “You know what I remember? Looking at the photos of you guys at the MET and thinking… damn, Nick is smitten … I bet they end up married … I kid you not, true story!”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance feels like a modern fairytale. What began with a single text message soon blossomed into love, and within two years, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at the breathtaking Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, surrounded by family, friends and cherished moments.

PeeCee had previously revealed that Nick was the first to slide into her DMs, with his message reading: “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people.. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Priyanka had replied, “Hey… Graham’s told me so much about you. Let’s text. More private. My team can access this.”

For the unversed, she was referring to actor Graham Rogers, her co-star from Quantico. A few messages exchanged between them eventually changed their lives. What began as a casual social media conversation soon turned into a beautiful love story. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged in August 2018 and married four months later, celebrating their union through both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies with close family and friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.