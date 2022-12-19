Akshay Kumar Arrives To See ‘Avatar 2’ With Daughter Nitara, See Pics

The popular Hollywood film ‘Avatar 2’ was released on Friday, December 16. The second instalment of James Cameron’s science fiction film ‘Avatar,’ titled ‘Avatar the Way of Water,’ is currently in theatres.

Fans of the film range from ordinary people to movie stars. In Mumbai, there was recently a special screening for Bollywood stars, in which Akshay Kumar also took part. The actor enjoyed the film so much that he went to see it again with his daughter Nitara on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Akshay Kumar arrived with his daughter Nitara to see the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. Based on these photos, Akshay Kumar appears to be a protective father to daughter Nitara. The actor is seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans during this scene. Nitara is following them. On social media, many photos and images are going viral. Let us inform you, Akshay Kumar keeps his children away from the media.

Watch video;

‘Avatar 2′ was praised by Akshay Kumar.

On December 13, Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai. He tweeted his approval of the film after seeing it. Only one word came out of his mouth after watching the film: ‘Oh boy!!!’ Not right now, but he has stated it himself. ‘Saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and oh boy!!’ tweeted Khiladi Kumar. The word is fantastic. I’m still transfixed. I want to worship the genius craft. He also tagged ‘Avatar’ director James Cameron in this post.

In the year 2022, Akshay Kumar has five films coming out. ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ ‘Samrat Prithviraj,’ ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ ‘Kathputli,’ and ‘Ram Setu’ are among them. At the same time, Akshay Kumar has a number of projects in the works. Many films will be released one after the other next year. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Selfie,’ ‘Capsule Gill,’ ‘OMG 2’, and ‘Gorkha’ are among the films on this list.