Akshay Kumar’s Box Office Slumps Due To These Reasons; Trade Expert Deciphers Issues!

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, has revealed the TRUE reason why Akshay Kumar’s films have ceased performing well at the box office. Akshay Kumar is the most famous actor in Bollywood, and he is also the only major performer to remain consistently busy over the years.

However, if released late, all of his pictures tank at the box office. Several of Akshay Kumar’s films have bombed, and his most recent, Raksha Bandhan, was no exception. Even yet, the celebrity can’t be stopped, and he’s currently on a signing binge for films. Hera Pheri 3 will include the actor, despite rumours that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan will take up the role.

But why aren’t Akshay Kumar’s films successful? An industry insider has figured out what the macho actor is doing wrong and why his films are bombing, and now he’s offering the superstar some advice that might help him reclaim his title as box office king. Taran Adarsh, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that Akshay was a “overexposed superstar” and that he should cut down on the number of films he puts out.

Overexposure to cinema, Taran said; “saal mein 4-5 filmein. “When the film starring Akshay comes out, everyone will know. no films right now. Karna bahut zaruri hai, space out… We’ve seen four films this year at the theatre and one on streaming services. You’re not very good of an actor, are you, and your roz roz biryani isn’t very good, either.”

After the failure of Prithviraj, which seemed more like a parody, the celebrity was mocked for a string of films that came out quickly one after another. ‘Akshay should pick and release only the best films. Take a break from reality. My wish comes true when many people all at once watch the same film. All silver and golden jubilees, all 25th, 50th, and 75th birthdays, they all fit in one Amitabh Bachchan photo. In other words, “Ab logon ke paas OTT, TV, social media hai jo aapko thoroughly entertained rakhta hai.” We think the celebrity might benefit from reading this piece of wisdom from Taran. His current audience is anticipating just Hera Pheri 3.