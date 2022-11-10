Alia Bhatt Looks Happy; Ranbir Kapoor Holds Baby Girl In His Arm As They Return Home- Checkout!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived home in Vastu on Thursday morning with their newborn daughter. Alia was seen sitting in the car next to Ranbir, dressed in black and wearing gold earrings. He was seen with a baby in his arms. On Sunday, they welcomed their first child to Sir HN Reliance Hospital.

A family of three was seen arriving in Vastu on Thursday morning. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, also arrived at his house at the same time.

Neetu was noticed several times after she visited the couple and grandchildren. In a conversation with the paparazzi, he said that Alia and the child are all right. When asked what his name is, she said They hadn’t decided yet. When asked if the baby looks like Alia or Ranbir, Neetu also responded, “Abhi Bahut Choti Hai Na (too small now).”

Alia announced the birth of her first child in a joint Instagram post from her and Ranbir on Sunday. “Here’s our baby, the best news of our lives… And what a wonderful baby she is. We are officially full of love – blessed and obsessed parents!!!!! Love, love, Alia and Ranbir, love.”

Alia’s older brother, Rahul Bhatt, recently revealed that his father, Mahesh Bhatt, is currently the happiest man in the world. He also said, “I think Alia will have a strong sense of responsibility and Ranveer will become a very active father.” Talking about Mahesh Bhatt, he said in an interview with Bombay Times: So it was a bit of a déjà vu for him. He compared it to the birth of his first daughter Pooja.