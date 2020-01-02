Alia Celebrated New Year 2020 With Her Best Boys In Bangkok; Images And Details Inside

Bubbly and chirpy actress of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and serious-looking actor, Ranbir Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other. Alia had a deep desire to date Ranbir because of his good looks and brilliant acting skills. And guess what, 2019 was the year for Alia’s dream coming true. Ranbir is not on social media, but Alia keeps sharing exciting pictures with her beau, Ranbir. Alia called him her sunshine on his birthday in an Instagram post.

Alia and Ranbir jetted off to an exotic location to welcome their 2020. They opted for Bangkok for their baecation. The duo is enjoying their vacation with close friend and director, Ayan Mukherji. Alia shared an Instagram picture with Ayan and Ranbir. The post read as, “best boys (& good girl).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6zyUIaFYub/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s movie Brahmastra. Ever since Alia Bhatt’s love-filled confession for Rk, fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding. In a report by SpotboyE, it was stated that Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor wants the work at their residence to finish off as soon as possible.

Neetuji has told the architect to complete the construction of the basement by winter 2020 so that they can have post-wedding puja of Ranbir and Alia at their residence.

Alia was seen in a family get together of Kapoors. We can’t thank Ayan Mukherji enough for casting them together in Brahmastra. Ayan Mukherji was the one who played cupid between them.