Allu Arjun REJECTS Rs 10 Crore Brand Endorsement For This Reason; Checkout!

Allu Arjun reportedly rejected a Rs 10 crore offer for brand endorsement. This showcases the actor’s commitment to responsibility over financial gains.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but even before the movie opened in theaters, Allu Arjun made headlines for a bold choice. The actor reportedly turned down a whopping Rs 10 crore offer from a liquor and pan masala brand that wanted its logo to be prominently displayed in the movie every time Pushpa, his character, smokes or chews.

Allu Arjun turned down endorsement

Allu Arjun’s star power has skyrocketed since Pushpa catapulted him to pan-India stardom. While his demand in the endorsement market has soared, leading to him fetching significant amounts for other brands, he has consistently drawn a line when it comes to alcohol, tobacco, and their surrogates.

This isn’t the first time Allu Arjun has stood firm against promoting such products. After the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, a tobacco company reportedly offered him a hefty sum for a TV commercial. However, he politely declined that offer as well.

Allu Arjun’s decision speaks volumes about his commitment to his values and his deep respect for his fans. He understands the influence he wields and chooses to use it responsibly, prioritizing social well-being over quick financial gains.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun is currently engrossed in bringing Pushpa 2: The Rule to life. Beyond Pushpa 2, is the highly anticipated sequel, another exciting collaboration awaits Allu Arjun. He is set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time. Rumors are swirling about the project being a period drama set against the backdrop of India’s fight for independence, with the possibility of Arjun sharing the screen with Trisha Krishnan.