‘Just Us’: South Actress Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s Candid Moment Breaks Internet

Nayanthara, a popular South Indian actress, and Vignesh Shivan, a well-known director, met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. It was said that they officially got married in 2016, but they kept this news about their lives a secret for six years. Finally, in June 2022, their fairy tale came true at a beautiful traditional wedding in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Notable people from Indian film were there.

The sweet couple recently shared a cute picture of themselves on social media. Nayanthara posed beautifully with Vignesh, who looked dapper in a golden kurta and white trousers. She was wearing a red saree with a black top, beautiful statement jewellery and her hair was tied back. People all over the internet fell in love with their genuine happiness and love for each other.

Nayanthara posted the sweet photos on X (which used to be Twitter) with the simple but truly heartwarming text “Just Us.” She put a heart next to the comment and added it.

Adorable Photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Captivates Attention

Upcoming project of Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Jai worked together on the hit movie Raja Rani in 2013. Their new project, Nayanthara Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food, which opened on December 1, brings them back together. The movie, which was directed by Nilesh Krishnaa for the first time, is about a young woman named Poorani who comes from a strict Brahmin family and wants to become a cook in a field that is mostly men.

The movie’s catchy teaser and touching music hint at a strong social message, set against a background of food dreams and family problems. Zed Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts have all backed this exciting project. The skilled Thaman S is in charge of music, and Sathyan Sooryan is in charge of cinematography.

They are all in S. Sashikanth’s movie Test together with Madhavan, Sidharth, and Meera Jasmine. The interesting group of characters gives hints of an interesting story, but plot details are being kept secret.

Mannangatti Since 1960, directed by Dude Vicky, is the last project she has coming up. Nayanthara and Yogi Babu’s comedic skills work together in this movie to take us on a different trip. There aren’t many story details available, but the fact that these two very different characters are paired together makes for an exciting and fun experience.