Amitabh Bachchan Joins Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai At Daughter Aaradhya’s School Event: See Here!

In Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan joined Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai for their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day, with videos showing the family making a joint arrival. Videos from the occasion captured the family arriving together. Several videos circulating online captured the Bachchan family arriving together for the event. The veteran actor was seen alongside Abhishek and Aishwarya as they stepped into Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya is a student. The occasion turned into a close-knit family gathering when Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, joined them shortly after. The evening reflected a warm, supportive family presence as they came together to celebrate Aaradhya’s special school function in Mumbai, drawing attention from parents, students, and onlookers present.

Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Attend Aaradhya’s School Event

Videos circulating online captured Amitabh Bachchan arriving in a sharp black suit and blazer, while Abhishek opted for a relaxed look in blue casuals. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elegant in a black outfit, accentuated with an ornate Banarasi dupatta. The trio was briefly seen conversing outside the venue, appearing to coordinate their entry, before Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, joined them. The family then entered the venue together.

The moment stood out for putting the focus on Aaradhya, who studies at the school, while also becoming one of the Bachchan family’s few public appearances in recent times, amid persistent rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Divorce Speculation

Addressing the rumours in a recent interview, Abhishek spoke about whether such speculation impacts their daughter, sharing his perspective and clarifying how the family navigates public chatter. He said this. “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s association goes back to the early 2000s, when they collaborated on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. The couple married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Though they remain under constant public scrutiny, they have mostly kept their personal lives private, choosing to address rumours and speculation only on rare occasions over the years while balancing careers, family commitments, and media attention.