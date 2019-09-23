Amy Jackson Announces The Arrival Of Her Baby Boy Andreas With A Picture Breastfeeding Her Newborn

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson who was last seen in Robot 2.0 alongside Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth has been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing a very cute family picture Amy even revealed the name of her little munchkin. They have named him Andreas. In the picture, we can see the actress breastfeeding her newborn while her fiance is seen kissing her forehead gently. She had captioned the picture as, “Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas.” Take a look at the picture:

The year 2019 has been faring pretty well for the Robot 2.0 actress. Earlier this year Amy Jackson had announced that now she is all taken by her multimillionaire boyfriend George Panayiotou. Later on March 31, 2019, Amy had announced the news of her pregnancy with her fans. Sharing a beautiful picture against the backdrop of setting sun Amy had captioned it as, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Recently, Amy had the most ‘amazing’ baby shower ceremony with her friends and family in attendance. And on August 30, 2019, Amy had shared an array of pictures from her baby shower ceremony and had captioned it as, “The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team. The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life.”

In an interaction with HELLO magazine, Amy has once talked about her pregnancy and shared, “It was totally unplanned. We had no idea.” Amy further went on to add that she and her fiancé are looking forward to becoming parents. She was quoted as saying, “We’re at that stage where we’re definitely ready for it. I don’t think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we’re in such a good place. We’re happy together, we have a beautiful home and we’re excited to be a mum and dad.”

Further talking about how her pregnancy had deepened their relationship Amy had stated, “We know each other pretty well – the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. We were inseparable before, but this is a different closeness.” She further revealed that she is planning to strike a perfect balance between parenthood and career but will be on a break for sure. Amy was quoted as saying, “It’s important to have your own career and identity, but it’s nice to have this time to think about what’s next. I’ve always gone from one film to the next so I’m using this as a bit of respite – for now.”

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to the newbie parents.