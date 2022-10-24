Angelina Jolie To Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larrain’s Next Biopic!

Angelina Jolie will play world famous opera singer Maria Callas in her forthcoming biopic. The Oscar winner will play the opera singer in a film about her ‘turbulent, wonderful, and tragic’ life.

The synopsis of “Maria” says that it depicts the turbulent, wonderful, and tragic story of the world’s most famous opera singer as she lived out her final days in 1970s Paris.

The screenplay was written by Steven Knight, who has also written for “Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Eastern Promises,” and many other films.

Maria Callas, a Greek-American soprano singer, was one of the most famous opera singers of the twentieth century. She was raised in Manhattan and began her opera training at the age of 13 before moving to Italy to pursue her career. According to Variety, she struggled with nearsightedness over the years, which nearly blinded her, as well as numerous scandals in both her personal and professional lives.

“I take my responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy very seriously.” I will do everything in my power to meet the challenge. Pablo Larrain is a filmmaker I’ve long admired.

A script by Steven Knight would be a great way for me to tell more of Maria’s story,” Jolie said.

Pablo previously directed two biopics, “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as JFK, and “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Franco Zeffirelli, the Italian director, had previously attempted to tell her story in 2002’s Callas Forever, starring Fanny Ardant.

Angelina Jolie, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently, can be seen in the action film “Eternals.” and the Taylor Sheridan thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek, is her upcoming film as a director.