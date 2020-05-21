The 34 years old Arjun Kapoor and 45 years old Malaika Arora are one of the cutest and hottest couples in Bollywood. They shied away from their relationship for some time but soon came out and declared their love for each other. They’ve been together for quite some time now. The age gap between the two has been a talk of the town for long. And now we have Arjun Kapoor’s chachu sharing his views on his nephew dating a much elder girl.

Currently, the couple is taking steady steps in their relationship and planning to invest in a property. The couple’s family members and close friends too seem to have accepted their relationship and have welcomed them with open arms. And now Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor too seems to have given his nod to their relationship.

In an interview with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, Anil Kapoor said, “I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy. I don’t want to comment on anything as that’s personal… whatever he does. We all family members have believed that whatever makes the other person happy makes us happy.”

Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan divorced last year. They have a teenage son Arhaan Khan. While Arbaaz has been dating model-turned-actor Georgia Andriani, Malaika seems to be happy with Arjun Kapoor.

