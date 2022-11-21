Anurag Basu To Direct Next ‘Life In A Metro’ Sequel Featuring Ali Faza- Deets Inside

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu is all set to treat his audience with the continuation of his 2007 hit film Life In A Metro.

Gossipy tidbits of Life In A Metro 2 have been doing the rounds for a long time presently. Although, the filmmaker had denied gossipy tidbits and the film was a portion of a diverse class. But, presently it is being said that Basu is prepared to restore one of his most well-known establishments, Life In A Metro. Even though everything about the continuation is being kept beneath wraps right presently, reports recommend that Ali Fazal has been brought on board for the film.

The most recent Bollywood news is that the spin-off of “Life In A Metro” will be coordinated by Anurag Basu, and will be starring Ali Fazal. Other points of interest have not been known. However, the revival of the 2007 film could be a treat to fans. The buzz around Life In A Metro spin-off has been going on for a while presently. Anurag Basu has been arranging to form its second part for a long time, but it was as it were amid the primary COVID-19 lockdown that he split the storyline. It’s an outfit-cast film with a blend of commonplace and modern faces.

On a related note, the initial film featured Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja and Kay Kay Menon among others. The film was about the thrust and drag of living in catholic India. In the interim, Aashiqui 3 will get off the ground as it were towards the conclusion of 2023 directed by none other than Anurag Basu.