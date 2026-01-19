AR Rahman Says Winning An Oscar Became A ‘Burden’, Felt Gaslit Into Questioning His Own Work

Music composer A.R. Rahman, one of India’s most celebrated artists, has reflected candidly on how winning an Oscar affected him, calling the international honour both a milestone and, paradoxically, a burden. In a recent interview, Rahman described the complex emotional journey that followed his Academy Award success, saying that the achievement, while prestigious, led him to wrestle with doubts about his own creative work.

Rahman, who won two Oscars in 2009 for his work on the film Slumdog Millionaire, is widely respected for his versatility and innovation. His music, which blends Indian classical traditions with contemporary global sounds, has earned him praise and a global following. Yet he shared that the aftermath of his Oscar win was not strictly celebratory; instead, it brought a new layer of pressure and expectation that weighed heavily on him.

In the interview, Rahman described feeling “gaslit” into believing that his subsequent work was not living up to the high standard implied by the Oscar. This sense of self-doubt was rooted not in personal insecurity alone, but in how external commentary and comparisons began shaping his internal dialogue. Rahman explained that being measured against such a singular achievement made it hard for him to judge his own music on its own merits.

“Winning the Oscar was historic, but then it became something I carried like baggage,” Rahman said, referring to how the accolade, rather than purely celebrating his accomplishments, also became a benchmark against which his future work was critiqued, both by others and by himself. He conveyed that the experience unsettled his creative confidence, instilling a sense that his work needed to constantly prove itself against that moment of international recognition.

Rahman clarified that he was not disparaging the Oscar itself. On the contrary, he acknowledged its transformative impact on his career and the doors it opened for Indian music on a global stage. What troubled him, he said, was the aftermath, the psychological reverberations of living up to a lofty standard that very few artists anywhere can claim.

The composer’s honesty resonated with many, as his comments highlighted a seldom-spoken side of artistic success. While accolades like the Oscars can elevate an artist’s stature, they can also unintentionally create unrealistic expectations. For many creatives, the transition from relative anonymity to global recognition brings with it a changed internal world, where every subsequent effort seems measured against a pinnacle moment.

Rahman’s reflections also touched on how public and critical reception can shape an artist’s perception of their own work. He spoke about how comments from the media, fans and industry figures can influence the way creators judge themselves. In his case, rather than feeling rooted in his own artistic instincts, he sometimes found himself responding to external standards of validation.

Despite this, Rahman reaffirmed his commitment to music, explaining that the creative process itself remained central to his identity. He articulated that artistic satisfaction comes from engaging deeply with one’s craft, rather than chasing trophies or acclaim. His remarks underscored that while awards are meaningful, they should not be the sole measure of a musician’s contribution or worth.

Listeners and fellow artists reacted positively to Rahman’s openness, with many applauding his willingness to discuss the emotional complexities behind success. Some pointed out that his experience reveals a universal truth about achievement: that accomplishments, especially highly visible ones, can distort self-perception and create pressures that are difficult to navigate.