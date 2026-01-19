Govinda Breaks Silence on Sunita Ahuja’s Allegations, Claims Industry Using Krushna To Insult Him

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally broken his silence after recent statements made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, created a stir. Sunita had alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital affair and also claimed that he did not adequately support their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career. Reacting to these claims, Govinda has now alleged that a conspiracy is being plotted against him, using members of his own family.

Govinda Claimed Conspiracy Against Him

In a conversation with one of the news agencies, Govinda addressed Sunita Ahuja’s remarks, in which she publicly asked him to mend his ways. Expressing his frustration, the actor questioned why his personal life was being scrutinized after decades of marriage. Govinda said, “How many times have I been married? It’s been 40 years. Have I been married two or three times? People who get married multiple times, even their wives don’t say anything. In the film industry, such things are not discussed socially. I have rarely seen anyone whose reputation is completely spotless.”

He further added that when someone is sidelined in the industry, various tactics are used to pull them down. “When you are sidelined, you start thinking about how to get out of it,” he said. Govinda also spoke about his strained relationship with his nephew, comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek. He alleged that Krushna, like Sunita, is being used as part of a larger plan to tarnish his image.

Referring to Krushna’s television appearances, Govinda said, “If you watch Krushna’s TV program, you’ll notice how the writers make him say things that insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and warned him to be careful.” He further claimed that when he tried to caution Krushna, Sunita Ahuja got upset. “I don’t know when these people are angry with each other and when they are fine. I am a very calm person,” Govinda added.

Addressing allegations that he did not support his son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career, Govinda clarified that he is doing whatever he can within his limits. He explained that he prefers not to involve his children in professional discussions with filmmakers. “I work according to my capabilities. I don’t discuss my children with directors or producers. This industry is my family, it has given me money and fame. That’s why I don’t want any stain to come on it,” he said.